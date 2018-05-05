IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: CSK Look To Return To Winning Ways, Face RCB At Home

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch IPL encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune on Saturday. Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to poor fielding and poor bowling effort. The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of KM Asif to get KKR past the line. (Live Scorecard)
CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table. The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly. Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.
When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
Virat Kohli says even he wanted to bowl but is not too disappointed to have a go with the bat now. Adds they are confident from the last game that they can defend totals. Feels it's good to gain momentum at the right time and is really happy about where they are placed as a team. Informs AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel and Murugan Ashwin come in for Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra and Washington Sundar.
MS Dhoni says the wicket doesn't change much and remains true throughout as seen in their last game. In fact, he states it tends to get better under lights. On death bowling, somebody has to step up and take the responsibility. Reckons it gives us an opportunity to try out other players before the serious part of the tournament. Informs Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma and KM Asif miss out and in come David Willey, Dhruv Shorey and Shardul Thakur.
Toss - MS Dhoni flips the coin. Virat Kohli calls Heads. Tails it it is. Chennai opt to field!
PITCH REPORT - There is strong breeze and the batsmen will look to use that, feels Ian Bishop. He further adds to his report that the wicket will be slightly two-paced, there is a dry patch right in the middle of the track. He predicts it will still be a good batting surface.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the game between Bangalore and Chennai. Chennai to host Kohli's men. Dhoni played a match winning innings last time these two teams met and helped Chennai chased down a massive score. Bangalore will be itching to go out there and get their revenge today. Bangalore receive a big boost before the game, AB de Villiers is seen practicing. He is back and available for Bangalore, Chennai will need to find the answers to contain this man, who is well capable of changing the complexion of the game on any given day. Do stay around with us as we bring you the toss and the other match related updates shortly!