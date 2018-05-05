IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: CSK Look To Return To Winning Ways, Face RCB At Home

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim to return to their winning ways when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (IPL) in a crunch IPL encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune on Saturday. Batting-heavy CSK slipped to a six-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night due to poor fielding and poor bowling effort. The KKR spinners bowled superbly to keep the MS Dhoni-led team to 177/5. Shubman Gill and Dinesh Karthik then made the most of some inexperienced bowling by the likes of KM Asif to get KKR past the line. ( Live Scorecard )

CSK also lost comprehensively to Mumbai Indians by eight wickets on April 28, resulting in them dropping to second spot in the points table. The CSK batters have been doing well with Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, skipper Dhoni and Suresh Raina contributing regularly. Rayudu, especially, has batted well both as an opener and at number four, scoring 391 runs so far. Dhoni, who remained unbeaten on 43 against KKR, has reminded his critics that he is not past his prime and will be expected to continue his purple patch with the bat against Virat Kohli-led RCB.

When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.