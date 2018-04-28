IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Look To Maintain Top Spot, Face Mumbai

In a bid to keep their play-off hopes alive, Mumbai Indians will be eyeing victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against a confident Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side are lying at the seventh place in the eight-team points table after managing a single win from six games so far while CSK tops the chart with five wins from six matches. When the two sides met earlier in this year's league at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, CSK had pipped Mumbai Indians by one wicket and with a ball to spare. ( Live Scorecard )

Saturday's game will be a must-win encounter for Mumbai if they want to survive in the tournament. So far, the Mumbai batters have struggled, except for Suryakumar Yadav. Both the skipper and Kieron Pollard hve failed to fire in five of the six games. On the other hand, Chennai have once again shown why they are considered as the most successful IPL team and will be looking to continue their dream run in the league.

When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.