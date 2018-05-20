IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

 
Indian Premier League 2018

Updated: 20 May 2018 17:39 IST

Chennai are second in the IPL points table

Ravichandran Ashwin-captained Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face an uphill task of stopping a rampaging Chennai Super Kings to seal a play-off berth when the two sides face-off in their last Indian Premier League (IPL) league match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. With the race for the play-offs becoming an interesting scenario, Punjab will have to register a win with a huge margin as their net run-rate reads a poor -0.490. Kings XI Punjab kicked-off the 2018 season on a decent note, winning five of their first six games but faulted in the business end of the league.
Barring opener KL Rahul, who has 652 runs from 13 innings, Punjab have failed to click as a unit. Chris Gayle, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss', came out with some impressive knocks in the first half of the season but failed to maintain his form. Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stonis, Mayank Agarwal and Yuvraj Singh have failed to score so far. In the bowling department, Andrew Tye has single-handedly led the pace attack with 24 wickets from 13 games and is currently the leading wicket taker in the league. (Play Fantasy cricket and win cash daily)

For Chennai, Ambati Rayadu has been brilliant so far, delivering on most occasions. He has been amongst the runs nd has received good support from his partner Shane Watson. Playing 13 innings, Rayudu has 585 runs while the Australian all-rounder has gathered 438 runs. 
When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

CSK vs KXIP Live

We are heading into the final game of the league stage but still there is uncertainty regarding the top four teams. The race for the playoffs is still on and every inch matters. Punjab are going through a morale-deflating phase. In their last 7 games, they have only won one and that has put their campaign into jeopardy. It has been a tale of two lone warriors, KL Rahul and Andrew Tye. They have been exceptional throughout but haven't got enough support. That brings us to the point that you need consistency as a team to make it all the way. The visitors not only need to emerge victorious but they also have to do it by a big margin - blame it on their poor run rate and there is a high possibility of a few teams ending with 14 points. On the other hand, Chennai, have been up and down of late. It is vital for them to find their mojo back before heading into the playoffs. A sense of balance is lacking in the side at the moment. Ambati Rayudu has been sensational but he needs his teammates to step up. Will the Men in Yellow get their act together? Or have Punjab saved their best for the last? Expect a hard-fought contest in Pune.

