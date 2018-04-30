 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils: Chennai Off To Solid Start vs Delhi

Updated: 30 April 2018 20:33 IST

CSK vs DD Live Match: The match is being played at the MCA Stadium, Pune. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face a resurgent Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai side was hammered by Mumbai at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday. However, the yellow brigade continues to maintain the top spot in the points table. While Chennai has five wins from seven games with 10 points in their kitty, Delhi languishes at the bottom with just a couple of wins from seven games and four points. (Live Scorecard)

Despite Saturday's defeat, Chennai will be looking to continue their dream run in the league. Most of the CSK batters -- Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo and skipper Dhoni -- are in form. Also, Suresh Raina found his touch with the willow as the southpaw smashed a 47-ball unbeaten 75 against Mumbai, comprising six fours and four sixes.  The Chennai batters have fired on more than one occasion, guiding CSK home. The yellow brigade has the ability to put a massive total on board or chase any challenging target.

When and Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.

Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.

CSK vs DD Live

Ambati Rayudu walks in at no. 4.

11.1
W

Glenn Maxwell to Suresh Raina

OUT b Glenn Maxwell. Chennai have lost their second wicket.

!

Glenn Maxwell is into the attack.

10.6
1

Vijay Shankar to Suresh Raina

Goes short immediately to Raina. He pulls it onto the ground and through mid-wicket for a run.

!

Suresh Raina is the next man in.

10.5
W

Vijay Shankar to Faf du Plessis

OUT! Faf holes out! He never got going out there and he departs in an attempt to clear the long off fence. Shankar gets the much-needed breakthrough as she breaks 102-run stand. This is once again full and outside off. Faf du Plessis tries to go downtown but it does not go off the middle. It lobs towards Boult there who takes an easy catch. Delhi will now look to build on this.

10.4
2

Vijay Shankar to Faf du Plessis

Uses his feet and goes inside out over covers. He does not time it that well but hits it well enough for two.

10.3
0

Vijay Shankar to Faf du Plessis

Full and wide outside off, Faf goes for the cover drive but misses.

10.2
1

Vijay Shankar to Shane Watson

Just a single from the Free Hit. A yorker outside off. Watson mistimes it towards long off for a run.

10.2
2
nb

Vijay Shankar to Faf du Plessis

NO BALL! A high full toss on middle, Faf connects with the pull shot but it goes into the hands of Boult. He takes the catch but it won't count as the umpire as signaled it a no ball. Free Hit coming up and the six-hitting machine Watson is on strike. That brings up the 100-run stand.

