IPL Auction, Flashback: When Yuvraj Singh Fetched A Whopping Price in 2015

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been in the news for shelling out huge amounts of money in auctions. In the intense bidding wars amongst franchisees, many players grab headlines when they break price records. Yuvraj Singh held the record of the highest price tag in any IPL auction till he was overtaken by Virat Kohli in the IPL 2018 Player Retention. The left-hander was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping Rs. 16 crore during the 2015 IPL players' auction.

This was not the first time when a franchise shelled massive amounts for Yuvraj.

Prior to this, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2014 auction. He scored 376 runs in 14 matches with RCB, averaging 34.18. He scored three half-centuries and hit 28 sixes and 22 boundaries in the 2014 edition.

Despite an impressive show, Yuvraj was released by RCB in the very next season.

Delhi Daredevils then bought the India all-rounder with the record price tag.

Yuvraj's stint with Delhi outfit wasn't that impressive. The left-hander played 14 matches in Daredevils' jersey, scoring just 248 runs at an average of 19.07.

Overall, Yuvraj has played 120 IPL matches and scored 2587 runs at an average of 25.61. He also has 12 fifties to his name, including 141 sixes and 204 boundaries.

In the nine editions, Yuvraj has represented Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the players' auction of the 2018 edition a few days away, Yuvraj is among the 1,122 players who have registered for the IPL auction, set to be held on January 27 and 28 in Bengaluru. It will be interesting to see which franchisee will bid for the star all-rounder when he will go under the hammer at this year's auction.