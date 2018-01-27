 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium To Host Rajasthan Royals' Home Games In IPL 11

Updated: 27 January 2018 16:06 IST

BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Saturday welcomed Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) back in the Board's fold and said decks have been cleared for Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) to host Royals home games in the upcoming IPL.

Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium To Host Rajasthan Royals' Home Games In IPL 11
Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host Rajasthan Royals' home games in IPL 11 © AFP

BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Saturday welcomed Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) back in the Board's fold and said decks have been cleared for Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) to host Royals home games in the upcoming IPL. "There were two impediments over RCA and the ground in Jaipur. Now, RCA is back into the fold. "A recce has been done at the SMS and the court has ordered termination of lease and it will now be extended till the end of the IPL. So things looks settled for Jaipur," Chaudhary said in his opening remarks before the start of IPL auctions.

The Royals last played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in 2013. They later had to shift base to Ahmedabad and then to Pune due to the suspension on RCA.

IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla, meanwhile, welcomed Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back in the league after serving a two-year suspension.

"Our family is again united with eight original franchises. So, I would like to welcome Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals," Shukla said.

A total of 580 cricketers will be up for sale in the two-day auction starting today, but Shukla said their main emphasis is on domestic players.

"The good thing about this year's IPL was that when the auction process was announced more than 1100 players registered themselves. Out of which, after elimination process, 580 players will be going under the hammer," he said.

"Our emphasis has been on domestic cricket. That is why 298 uncapped players will be under the hammer today and that will be the strength of the 11th edition of IPL."

Topics : Rajasthan Royals Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary welcomed the decision
  • Jaipur will host Royals' matches in IPL 11
  • The Royals last played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in 2013
Related Articles
IPL: Rajasthan Disappointed by Governing Council's Decision
IPL: Rajasthan Disappointed by Governing Council's Decision
IPL 2016: Another PIL Filed, This Time in Rajasthan High Court on Use of Water For Matches
IPL 2016: Another PIL Filed, This Time in Rajasthan High Court on Use of Water For Matches
IPL: Rajasthan Still Awaiting Formal Nod from BCCI to Host Home Games for Mumbai Indians
IPL: Rajasthan Still Awaiting Formal Nod from BCCI to Host Home Games for Mumbai Indians
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.