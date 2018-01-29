KKR CEO Reveals Why Gautam Gambhir Is Not Part Of KKR Outfit Any More

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs. 2.80 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction held in Bengaluru over the weekend, ending his seven-year stay with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Many were left surprised with Kolkata's decision of not retaining or bidding for him, but KKR's CEO Venky Mysore cleared the air by saying that the left-handed batsman had himself requested the management not to bid for him. In a video posted by KKR on Twitter, the CEO said, "He was very much in our plans for the auctions, RTM, but he had a conversation with us well before. He felt that there might be a different challenge before (him), we don't know what it was. And (he) requested if we would refrain from bidding for him or using Right to Match. And we said we will never come in the way of anyone's progress or anyone's aspirations. We're sorry to see him go, seven great years."

Gambhir, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was KKR's leading run-getter with 3345 in 122 matches. After Gambhir's move got confirmed, he posted a heartfelt message for his fans on Twitter.

Thanks @kkr for all d support. Will miss Kolkata and Eden. Now, time to try and turn it around for @DelhiDaredevils @IPL. Happy to be back... pic.twitter.com/Wx53ilU9ka — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 27, 2018

Delhi Daredevils are confident about Gambhir's leadership qualities and will ask the veteran batsman to captain the side in the upcoming IPL, coach Ricky Ponting said. "We had a fair bit of thought into that. It is likely now that Gambhir will lead the team next season. We had conversation with him. He has conveyed to us that he would like to make a comeback to his home Delhi and hopefully lead the team," Ponting said after the auction.