Indian Premier League 2018

IPL Auction 2018, All-Round Stars: Ravindra Jadeja, The Firebrand

Updated: 24 January 2018 17:59 IST

Ravindra Jadeja was a crucial cog in the Chennai Super Kings success story.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League. © AFP

A left-arm spinner and lower-order batsman, Ravindra Jadeja has been a force to reckon with since his advent in the international cricket. Part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Gujarat Lions (GL) and Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Jadeja has tons of experience in the cash-rich league. The left-arm batsmen came into limelight after he helped Rajasthan Royals lift the coveted trophy in 2008. It was in 2012, however, that CSK bought him for approximately Rs. 9.8 crore, making him the most expensive player of that year's auction.

The slow left-arm bowler has proved to be a vital cog for the teams he has represented. He not only has the knack of picking early wickets in the game but also brings depth to the batting order.

Jadeja, who comes lower down the order, is quite ballistic with his shots as he takes the attack to the opposition with his pulls and slog shots that helps him clear the boundary ropes with ease.

Sheer batting power and the pace that he displays while running between the wickets makes his wicket expensive towards the end of the game.

In a total of 138 matches that he has played in IPL, the Saurashtra cricketer has 82 wickets to his name with the best being 5/16. With one five-wicket haul and three four-wicket hauls, Jadeja has an economy of 7.81 in the IPL.

As far as his batting is concerned he has 1732 runs under his belt with the highest being 46. An accumulated average of 24.05 and strike rate of 122.83 makes Jadeja a dangerous batsman as he scores quickly and doesn't allow the opposition bowlers to settle down.

With CSK back in the frame after a gap of two years, they have retained their core in MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Jadeja. Once more, the yellow of Chennai is set to unite into a solid outfit.

