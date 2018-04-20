 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Chris Gayle's Century With 'Gangnam' Moves

Updated: 20 April 2018 12:19 IST

Chris Gayle scored the first century of the IPL 2018 and the entire Kings XI Punjab team was in party mode.

Yuvraj Singh did the 'Gangnam' rodeo dance move as Chris Gayle smashed the 1st century of IPL 2018. © BCCI

Chris Gayle proved to the world and especially Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners that he still has a lot of cricket left in him as he smashed the first century of IPL 2018. Gayle, who went unsold twice in the IPL auction before being picked up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), blasted 104 not out off 63 balls to star in Punjab's 15-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). SRH were unbeaten in season 11 and went into the match at the back of three convincing wins but their winning streak came to a grinding halt as Gayle blitzed the SunRisers bowling attack to all parts of Mohali. Punjab's players and staff gave Gayle a standing ovation following his sixth IPL century but one Punjab player in particular seemed more pleased than others as the West Indian reached the three-figure mark.

Yuvraj Singh was seen dancing as Gayle completed a single to score the first hundred of IPL 2018. The Indian left-hander broke into a jig similar to the famous 'Gangnam Style' rodeo move done by South Korean pop star Psy.

Gayle and the West Indies team made the 'Gangnam' dance their own after their emphatic 74-run win over Australia in the World Twenty20 semi-finals in 2012.

Gayle was then videoed doing the 'Gangnam Style' dance with Indian superstar Virat Kohli at an IPL promotional event in 2013.

In 2014, the entire RCB team including Gayle, Kohli, Yuvraj and Muttiah Muralitharan were all pictured celebrating a win 'Gangnam Style'.

Gayle was the man of the hour as Punjab recorded their third win in the tournament this year. The West Indian's 21st hundred in shortest format propelled KXIP to 193 for 3 in 20 overs and they then restricted SunRisers to 178 for 4.

Gayle was left out of Punjab's first two matches of IPL 2018 but made an instant impact after being drafted into the playing XI in the encounter against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Mohali.

The West Indian left-hander smashed 63 off just 33 balls to power Kings XI Punjab to 197 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Dhoni produced a superlative innings of 79 off 44 balls but it wasn't enough for the 'yellow brigade' as Punjab clinched a thrilling four-run win.

Punjab will next face Gayle's first IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, on Saturday and will be hoping that the big-hitting West Indian gives them more cause for celebration.

