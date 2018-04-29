 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Win Against Chennai Super Kings Has Given Us Confidence, Says Rohit Sharma

Updated: 29 April 2018 16:39 IST

Mumbai Indians are now placed sixth in the points table with four points from seven matches.

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets at the MCA stadium. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said that his team's eight-wicket victory over a formidable Chennai Super Kings at the MCA stadium on Saturday night has boosted their confidence for the res of the season. Mumbai, after suffering narrow losses this season, produced an all round performance to beat the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team convincingly. After registering their second win of the season, Mumbai moved up two places to be placed sixth in the points-table with four points in their kitty. "Today we batted well, bowled well, fielded well. If I look back at it, except the Sunrisers game where we batted poorly, the rest of the games we put on 190-plus," Rohit said.

"This game will give us confidence going forward," the Mumbai skipper added.

Rohit said that his side needed a much-needed win.

"Wanted this win desperately. In desperation, we didn't want to take decisions that won't go well. Wanted to stay calm. We've played good cricket. But that finishing touch wasn't happening," the 30-year-old remarked.

Commenting on not including Keiron Pollard in the playing eleven, Rohit said, "Tough leaving out Pollard. He's done so many good things for us."

"Going forward, don't want to dismiss him completely. He'll still be our match winner," Rohit added.

On the other side, Dhoni, whose team is still at the top spot in the points table, said that another 10-15 runs in their total would have troubled the visitors.

"I think it is important to realise what went wrong. And in the league stage, you will lose. This was one game where we were short by 10-15 runs," Dhoni said.

The former India captain also said the defeat will help his side to know the areas where they need improvement.

"A loss makes you humble. It tests the other batsmen and bowlers. Also, if you keep winning you don't know what area you need to work on."

While Chennai will face Delhi Daredevils in their next match on Monday, Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore a day later.

(With IANS Inputs)

Advertisement

