Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 08 April 2018 15:51 IST

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be played on April 9, 2018.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will look for a winning start © Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are the two teams who were forced to make captaincy changes after the recent ball-tampering scandal came to the fore. The fourth match of this season's IPL will begin at 8 pm IST on Monday. Royals, back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Sunrisers, lost their influential players after BCCI barred them from the league following their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Royals in Smith's absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Warner and Smith are irreplaceable in most teams but both Royals and Sunrisers still look well-balanced sides on paper.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on April 9, 2018.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match live?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast by the Star Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary will be airing the match. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

What time the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match start?
The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match online?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

