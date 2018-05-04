IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

SunRisers Hyderabad are on top of the world presently, sitting pretty on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Points Table with six wins from eight matches and they would back themselves against Delhi Daredevils. The Delhi outfit has however managed to drag itself off the bottom of the Points Table and will be keen to add points to their kitty in order to make an attempt at getting to the top half of the list as the knockout matches approach. Kane Williamson and Shreyas Iyer will both be looking at all-round performances from their teams as they attempt to notch up points for their respective sides.

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on May 5, 2018.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match live?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match start?

The live telecast of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match online?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.