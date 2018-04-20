 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 20 April 2018 17:03 IST

DD are placed eighth while RCB are placed seventh with a slightly better run-rate in the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed seventh in the IPL points table. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to get back to winning ways when they face Delhi Daredevils at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. Both teams have failed to find their feet so far in the tournament with just one win from four games. DD are placed eighth while RCB are placed seventh with a slightly better run-rate in the points table. Going into the match, Bangalore are the favourites as they enjoy a 12-6 head-to-head record against Delhi Daredevils.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on April 21, 2018.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match live?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match start?

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match online?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to get back to winning ways
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to get their 2nd win at home
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore are placed seventh in the IPL points table
