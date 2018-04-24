IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch: Royal Challengers Bangalore Hope to Stop Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to reverse their moderate fortunes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as they take on a practically unstoppable Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outfit at home in a key contest. RCB are at the 6th position on the IPL Points Table with two wins and three losses while CSK have won five out of their six contests so far. They have won several last-over contests, so Virat Kohli's team cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal when the two sides meet in this critical face-off.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will be played on April 25, 2018.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match live?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The live telecast of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match online?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.