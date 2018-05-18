 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 18 May 2018 13:55 IST

Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an crucial IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals will clash in an IPL 2018 match with both teams looking to secure a berth in the playoffs. RCB and RR are both on 12 points with one game remaining got them. However, Kohli's team boast of a better net run-rate but that will have little impact if RCB lose the game. A win for either team still might not be enough for them to reach the playoffs with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians taking on bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils on Sunday. Rajasthan have a good record at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the hosts will look to knockout RCB and put themselves in an advantageous position. With five teams still in the running for two playoff spots, a win is an absolute necessity for both teams.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be played on May 19, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be telecast live on the Star Network.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match start?

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: Basil Thampi Overtakes Ishant Sharma In This Unwanted Bowling Record
IPL 2018: Basil Thampi Overtakes Ishant Sharma In This Unwanted Bowling Record
IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult
IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult's Catch. Watch Video
IPL: Virat Kohli Compares AB de Villiers To A Marvel Superhero After Miracle Catch
IPL: Virat Kohli Compares AB de Villiers To A Marvel Superhero After Miracle Catch
IPL 2018: RCB Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive By Winning A Cliffhanger
IPL 2018: RCB Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive By Winning A Cliffhanger
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.