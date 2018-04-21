 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When and Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 21 April 2018 18:43 IST

IPL 2018 RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back in style when they take on Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played Sawai Mansingh Stadium. © BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats when they face Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. On the other hands, MI will be in search of their second tournament win. With two wins and three defeats, Rajasthan are placed fifth with four points, while Mumbai are placed sixth with one win in four games. Rajasthan started their IPL 2018 campaign on a poor note, hammered by SunRisers Hyderabad by 9 wickets. They, however, gained momentum and registered two back-to-back wins against Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on April 22, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

