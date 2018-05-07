IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in some serious trouble as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as they find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2018 Points Table . They take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the second time in three days, this time on home turf. KXIP won their last encounter in Indore and now look good to make it to the knockout stages while RR are struggling to keep afloat. With the number of matches dwindling, their opportunities are progressively reducing.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played on May 8, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match start?

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.