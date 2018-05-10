IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be hoping for some positive results as they approach the end of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 . They take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in a match they absolutely have to win to add to the scramble for the last two spots on top of the table. RR are sitting at No. 6 with 8 points but two more would bring them an outside chance of keeping their campaign alive. CSK, on the other hand, are looking good to qualify, though they too would not like to have any late jitters. ( Play IPL Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily! )

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on May 11, 2018.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

How do I watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match start?

The live telecast of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

