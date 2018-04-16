 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 16 April 2018 15:40 IST

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have lost all three matches in IPL 2018 so far and would be looking desperately to get past an equally tentative Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) have got off to the worst possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, with three straight losses and no points, as they scrape the bottom of the IPL 2018 Points Table. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) aren't much better either, with two losses from three matches, so this one will be a desperate battle to improve their situations. Mumbai Indians would want to make the most of home conditions though they have to face a very formidable RCB batting line-up.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on April 17, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match start?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17
  • The Mumbai vs Bangalore match will be held at the Wankhede
  • Mumbai are yet to win a match while RCB have won just one
