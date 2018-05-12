IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch MI vs RR, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

 
It has been a dramatic turnaround for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians after a string of losses early in the tournament.

The losing side will be virtually out of the reckoning for a play-offs berth. © BCCI

Having notched up three straight wins after a string of losses, Mumbai Indians would be looking to defeat Rajasthan Royals and inch closer to a play-offs berth when the two sides face each other in an Indian Premier League encounter in Mumbai on Sunday. It has been a dramatic turnaround for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians after a string of losses early in the tournament. The two back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders, especially their massive 102 run win in Kolkata, would have boosted their confidence. Courtesy of that win, Mumbai Indians are on the fourth spot with 10 points from 11 games. Rajasthan Royals are also on same 10 points from 11 matches and both sides know they would be playing a do-or-die match on Sunday. The losing side will be virtually out of the reckoning for a play-offs berth.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on May 13, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match live?

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

