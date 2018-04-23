 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Meet SunRisers Hyderabad In Revival Contest

Updated: 23 April 2018 15:14 IST

Both Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad suffered last-over losses in their previous matches.

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) watched agonisingly as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a last-over win in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Jaipur while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also lost out to Chennai Super Kings in the 20th over at Hyderabad. Both would be seeking revival from these shocks as MI return to their home base while SRH would be hoping to spoil their plans and get back to winning ways. SRH are presently hanging on to 4th spot on the IPL Points Table while MI are unhappily placed at the 7th position.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on April 24, 2018.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Defending champions Mumbai Indians are 7th in table
  • SunRisers Hyderabad are 4th in table
