IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Meet SunRisers Hyderabad In Revival Contest

Mumbai Indians (MI) watched agonisingly as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a last-over win in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Jaipur while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) also lost out to Chennai Super Kings in the 20th over at Hyderabad. Both would be seeking revival from these shocks as MI return to their home base while SRH would be hoping to spoil their plans and get back to winning ways. SRH are presently hanging on to 4th spot on the IPL Points Table while MI are unhappily placed at the 7th position.

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on April 24, 2018.

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

The live telecast of the Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.

The Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar.