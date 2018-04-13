 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 13 April 2018 18:09 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad are coming very close matches with contrasting results.

KKR prepare to host their second IPL 2018 match at the Eden Gardens © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be in a bit of a shock at being unable to defend a 200-plus total against a surging Chennai Super Kings, while SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be heaving a sigh of relief at not having messed up what should have been a regulation win against Mumbai Indians. As KKR prepare to host their first IPL 2018 match, they'd be hoping that both their own and SRH's fortunes turn in their favour. Rival skippers Dinesh Karthik and Kane Williamson will be very keen to go one-up.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on April 14, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at Eden Garden, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?
The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10 Cricket
Highlights
  • KKR won their first match by 4 wickets against RCB
  • KKR lost their second match by 5 wickets against Chennai
  • SRH clinched a thriller against Mumbai on Thursday
