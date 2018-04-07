IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Led by new captain Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to continue their good run against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR beat RCB in both their matches last season. The third match of this season's IPL will begin at 8 pm IST on Sunday. Kohli's team was bowled out a mere 49 against KKR in their last meeting which was also RCB's lowest score in the tournament's history. KKR captain Karthik has played for five franchises in IPL - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions - in 152 matches across 10 seasons before joining KKR.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played on April 8, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecast by the Star Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary will be airing the match. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers match will begin at 8 pm IST.