IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after their big Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 win in the last match, would be looking to press home their advantage when they meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) at their fortress at Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals too are coming off a hard-earned win and are still in the fray. The IPL 2018 has come to such a stage that every match has the power to make or break a team's fortunes. Kolkata Knight Riders would be hoping that their fortune is a favourable one as the play-offs approach.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on May 15, 2018.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How do I watch the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match start?

The live telecast of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match online?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.