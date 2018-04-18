IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be keen to capitalise on the momentum they picked up after their win in the last match as they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team to have won all their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 matches till now. KXIP became the first team in IPL 2018 to stop Chennai Super Kings while SRH are sitting atop the IPL Points Table with three wins out of three. Punjab will be hoping that home conditions give them the extra edge to ensure that SRH's winning run can also be stopped.
When will the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on April 19, 2018.
Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.
How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?
The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 8 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?
The Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.