IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), on a high after their fine performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, will be taking on a Mumbai Indians (MI), who are teetering on the edge of elimination and have to win all their matches now to have even a remote chance of qualifying for the next stage. KXIP have found some sensational performers in the likes of Chris Gayle, with new skipper Ravichandran Ashwin leading the side astutely. On the other hand, MI skipper Rohit Sharma is finding it nearly impossible to get things going for his team as they have fallen prey to almost all the teams. It will be a Herculean effort for Mumbai to come back into the reckoning now while KXIP would be looking forward to the elusive elimination rounds.

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on May 4, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match start?

The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians match online?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.