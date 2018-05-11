IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are looking to return to winning ways while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be keen to overcome the disastrous outing against Mumbai Indians when they face off in another key contest to claim a place in the Indian premier League (IPL) 2018 play-off stages. KXIP have 12 points from 10 matches while KKR are two points adrift, with a run-rate that took a serious hit during their 102-run loss to MI. KXIP also had a bad day against Rajasthan Royals. ( Play Fantasy Cricket & Win Cash Daily! )

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on May 12, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

