Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 07 April 2018 17:06 IST

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils have never won the IPL trophy in the past ten seasons.

Kings XI Punjab will look to end their IPL trophy drought © Twitter

Both Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will look to end their trophy drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both KXIP and DDh have never previously won the IPL title. Match starts at 4 pm IST on Sunday. The match is expected to be hotly contested as both sides will be eager to begin their campaign with a win. Led by Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP are hoping to make a strong start to their campaign, while Delhi Daredevils, under the new leadership of Gautam Gambhir, will also hope to begin their campaign on a winning note.

When will the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played on April 8, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match be played?
The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match live?
The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be telecast by the Star Network. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary will be airing the match. It will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

What time the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match start?
The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will begin at 4 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match online?
The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils Gautam Gambhir Ravichandran Ashwin Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
