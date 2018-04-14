 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 14 April 2018 17:59 IST

Kings XI Punjab would be hoping that home conditions would help then win their Indian Premier League 2018 match with Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have two victories to their name © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would be hoping that they can get past a rampaging Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they meet in their first Indian Premier League 2018 contest on April 15 evening. KXIP have a one win-one loss record while CSK have pulled off two incredible last-over victories in IPL 2018 so far. KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin would be hopong that his in-depth knowledge of how CSK work would help him in getting one past his former franchise, which would be sweet revenge indeed. However, Mahenda Singh Dhoni would not provide any such hospitality.

When will the Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match played?

The Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match will be played on April 15, 2018.

Where will the Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium, Mohali.

How do I watch the Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match live?

The Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match will be telecast by the Star Network.

What time does the Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The live telecast of the Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match online?

The Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • KXIP have a one win-one loss record till now
  • CSK have two victories to their name so far in the tournament
  • The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association
Indian Premier League 2018: Confident Chennai Super Kings To Face Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2018: Bombay High Court Asks Cricket Body If It Will Seek Extra Water For IPL Pitches, Ground
IPL 2018: Suresh Raina To Miss Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018 Matches Moved Out Of Chennai, Fan Says
BCCI Picks Four Stand-By Cities For Chennai Super Kings
