IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 Playoffs will, for the first time ever, witness a women's challenge match ahead of the Qualifier 1, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27. India internationals Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas respectively as many international women stars from India, Australia, England and New Zealand will be seen in action. Among those to be seen will be Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Danielle Wyatt, Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates.

When will the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match be played?

The IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will be played on May 22, 2018.

Where will the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match be played?

The IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match live?

The IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match start?

The live telecast of the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match will begin at 2 pm IST.

Where can you follow the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas match online?

For the IPL Trailblazers vs IPL Supernovas live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.