IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch IPL Opening Ceremony, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

IPL 2018 will begin on Saturday, April 7, 2018, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Before the match, the fans will witness the opening ceremony of the tournament which will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandes are expected to perform in the ceremony. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the only two captains who will be attending the ceremony this time. The remaining captains of the remaining franchises will miss out due to logistical reasons. Chennai Super Kings won their first title by beating the Mumbai Indians in 2010 final. But Mumbai Indians won the subsequent two finals that the two teams played.
When is the IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?
IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018.
Where is IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?
IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians' home matches will be played at this venue.
What time does IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony begin?
IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will begin at 6:15 pm IST on Saturday.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?
IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.
How do I watch online live streaming of IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony?
IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on sports.ndtv.com.