IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch IPL Opening Ceremony, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

IPL 2018 will begin on Saturday, April 7, 2018, with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Before the match, the fans will witness the opening ceremony of the tournament which will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandes are expected to perform in the ceremony. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the only two captains who will be attending the ceremony this time. The remaining captains of the remaining franchises will miss out due to logistical reasons. Chennai Super Kings won their first title by beating the Mumbai Indians in 2010 final. But Mumbai Indians won the subsequent two finals that the two teams played.