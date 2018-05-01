IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Faced with an imminent danger of losing the race to the IPL play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils now face an uphill task of treating each game as a virtual knock-out as they prepare to host an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals.
Faced with an imminent danger of losing the race to the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs, bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils now face an uphill task of treating each game as a virtual knock-out as they prepare to host an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. After the resignation of Gautam Gambhir, the struggling Daredevils, under new skipper Shreyas Iyer received a ray of hope when he blasted a 40-ball 93 to power Delhi to a 55-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ferozshah Kotla. But Monday's 13-run loss to Chennai Super Kings in Pune almost dashed all hopes of a comeback as Delhi succumbed to their sixth loss in eight games and now need to win all their remaining matches to salvage any hopes of staying alive in the tournament. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have experienced a topsy-turvy campaign and find themselves on fifth in the table with six points from seven matches. With the IPL, entering its business end, skipper Ajinkya Rahane will expect his team to get their act together and aim for consistency.
When will the Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on May 2, 2018.
Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Delhi.
How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match live?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time the Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match start?
The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 8 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match online?
The Delhi Daredevils vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.