Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 April 2018 12:41 IST

Delhi Daredevils, under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, will seek change of fortunes when they host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi on April 27.

Shreyas Iyer will be leading Delhi Daredevils for the rest of the 2018 IPL season. © BCCI

A beleaguered Delhi Daredevils face a herculean task to revive their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 27. The hosts, under their new captain Shreyas Iyer, are now in an unenvious position where they need to win seven of the remaining eight matches to be in Play-offs contention. The 23-year-old captain faces an enormous task of turning it around for the team as a leader.

When will the Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Kight Riders match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on April 27, 2018.

Where will the Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

How do I watch the Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The live telecast of the Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
