Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 26 May 2018 16:54 IST

Chennai Super Kings will be gunning to win their third IPL title, while SunRisers Hyderabad will be aiming to win their second IPL title

The CSK vs SRH IPL 2018 final will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad will aim to outclass each other and win the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 trophy when they face each other at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday evening. While CSK will be gunning for their third IPL title, SRH will be hoping to win the title for the second time. Both the teams had earlier met at on May 22 in Qualifier 1 and CSK were victorious in a low-scoring thriller match. That victory, by 2 wickets, enabled the CSK to enter their seventh final in nine attempts directly. As far as SunRisers Hyderabad are concerned they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 13 runs in Qualifier 2. While Chennai Super Kings enjoy a four-day break in between their two games, SunRisers will be hoping to keep their winning momentum and topple the MS Dhoni-led side.

When will the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played on May 27, 2018.

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match be played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match live?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match start?

The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match online?

The Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
