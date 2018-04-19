IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in a strange position of playing all their remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 round-robin matches in their new 'home' ground in Pune. While the franchise has even organised a 'Whistle Podu Express' train to take fans to Pune, it still won't be the same thing. Rajasthan Royals on their part would be happy not to be playing in Chennai and would be hoping that they can reverse the big loss they suffered at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK won their first two matches in IPL 2018 before losing to Kings XI Punjab. They would be hoping to return to their winning ways.
When will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played on April 20, 2018.
Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match be played?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune.
How do I watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match live?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match start?
The live telecast of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will begin at 8 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match online?
The Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.