IPL 2018: When And Where To SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) possibly have the most difficult job among all the teams vying for the 3rd and 4th positions on the Indian Premier League (IPL) Points Table , as they need to beat burgeoning table-toppers SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to qualify for the IPL 2018 playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders have 14 points with one match left, but their run-rate is inferior to the likes of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH, on the other hand, are on top of the IPL Points Tally and would like to maintain their top spot.

When will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on May 19, 2018.

Where will the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match be played?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match start?

The live telecast of the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where can you follow the SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match online?

The SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be streamed live on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.