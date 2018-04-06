 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: We're Ready To Go Against Mumbai Indians, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming

Updated: 06 April 2018 22:04 IST

Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the IPL season 11 on Saturday.

IPL 2018: We
Chennai Super Kings take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in IPL-11 opener © Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming is relishing the opportunity to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in their opener after returning to the Indian Premier League after a two-year gap. Fleming said there are nerves in the camp but "no more than normal". "I think we are well prepared. It's just a lot of nerves around, but no more than normal. Players want to get into it and we've had the best part of 12 days leading into the competition. The general feeling is we're just ready to go," Fleming said on the eve of their match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium. "It's a great rivalry and this is what the competition needs. We couldn't have asked for a better game to start with. A game of this intensity at this ground is always a thrill. So the players are excited about it," he added.

Asked if he feels CSK spent a lot for players who are over the hill, Fleming said, "I'm not sure when a young player came out and was the top run-scorer. You get some exceptions, like Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) and Washington Sundar. But there's only a handful, whereas experienced players play major parts in the whole tournament, so that's why I value experience.

"There's also about the quality of player, like (Dwayne) Bravo is still competing well, (Shane) Watson's competing well, Harbhajan (Singh) has great skill sets and Dhoni is a fine leader. So the players weve picked, I dont think they are spent by any means. It is a year-by year proposition and this year I think they look very good."

Fleming, a former New Zealand captain, further added that South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won't play on Saturday due to his finger injury.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mumbai host Chennai in the IPL-11 season opener
  • Stephen Fleming is the Chennai team's head coach
  • Chennai Super Kings won their first title by beating Mumbai
Related Articles
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch IPL Opening Ceremony, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch IPL Opening Ceremony, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: When And Where To Watch, Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2018: No Change In The Schedule Of Chennai Matches
IPL 2018: No Change In The Schedule Of Chennai Matches
Indian Premier League 2018: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings Clash On Opening Day Of Season 11
Indian Premier League 2018: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings Clash On Opening Day Of Season 11
IPL 2018 Team Profile: Chennai Super Kings Hope To Reclaim Past Glory
IPL 2018 Team Profile: Chennai Super Kings Hope To Reclaim Past Glory
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.