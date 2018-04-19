IPL 2018: Virender Sehwag Meets His 93-Year-Old Fan. In Pictures

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has fans all over the world. From budding cricketers to elderly people, the former swashbuckling batsman is one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers. He never fails to entertain his ever-increasing fan base with his catchy and out-of-the-box tweets. However, the former right-handed batsman was left surprised and extremely touched when a 93-year-old fan came to meet him in Chandigarh. Sehwag uploaded a photo of them together and captioned it as, "Felt extremely touched on meeting Om Prakash ji, who is 93 years old and came from Patiala to meet me in Chandigarh and expressed his love for me. Dada ko Pranam."

Felt extremely touched on meeting Om Prakash ji, who is 93 years old and came from Patiala to meet me in Chandigarh and expressed his love for me. Dada ko Pranam. pic.twitter.com/8AHHqNl753 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 17, 2018

Not only Sehwag but the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) camp, too, was thrilled to have the elderly gentleman with them. In a series of photos uploaded by the team, Sehwag can be seen hugging one of his oldest fans and even touching his feet in order to get his blessings.

It was a special moment for @virendersehwag as he met Mr. Om Prakash, one of his oldest fans at 93 years old.

Both had a big smile on their faces all along #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #KXIP #KingsXIPunjab #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/rsPjqdxPKq — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 18, 2018

Impressed by Sehwag's loving approach towards Om Prakash, one of the Twitter users said, "Good Gesture Virubhai. Give something to cheer these Old people who are totally isolated these days. One should remember that we will also go through this age one day and should lend a helping hand to Senior Citizens."

Sehwag is the mentor and head of cricket operations of KXIP for the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Currently, KXIP is placed third in the points table with two wins and a loss. They will next face Kane Williamson-led SunRisers Hyderabad on April 19 at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.