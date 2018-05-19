IPL 2018, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Third Umpire's Bizarre Not Out Decision

Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a magnificent 14-run win over table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru on Thursday. With this victory, the Virat Kohli-led side kept their play-off chances alive. In a high-scoring encounter, fans saw some brilliant catches by the players and also witnessed some bad decisions by umpires. One such incident took place in the third over of SunRisers Hyderabad innings when the visiting team's opening batsman Alex Hales played Umesh Yadav over mid-on. RCB's Tim Southee ran forward to take a low catch and RCB started celebrating Hales' wicket as the catch seemed to be cleanly taken by the New Zealander.

The umpires referred the decision to third umpire to check the catch.

The replay showed the catch was clean. But, the third umpire gave the decision as not out. Not just fans, commentators too shocked by the decision.

Surprised by the decision, skipper Virat Kohli was seen running towards the on-field umpire to discuss the matter.

On-field drama. Out or Not Out? https://t.co/d4IvUOL4Ea — Sahil Bakshi (@SBakshi13) May 18, 2018

"Who's the third umpire?," the skipper was seen asking the on-field umpire.

A rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.