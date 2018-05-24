Virat Kohli Says 'Sorry' To RCB Fans After Dismal IPL 2018 Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ended their Indian Premier 2018 campaign on a dismal note. Continuing from their poor show last year, where Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at the bottom of the table, they continued dismal performance in Season 11 too as Virat Kohli's men finished sixth on the points tally in IPL 2018. Captain Kohli on Thursday took to Twitter and posted a video message for his fans. "I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season. Take care. @RCBTweets #RCB #IPL2018," Kohli's Tweet read.

I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season.

Take care. @RCBTweets #RCB #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/b0QM9chRAN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2018

"I have taken a bit of time to do this. Just wanted to put out this video for all the RCB fans and people involved with RCB in any way, telling them that we could not pull out great this season and we're not very proud of how the season went for us. We're deeply hurt by how we played and we are deeply sorry for not living up to the expectations that all the fans had of us," Kohli said in his video.

"Having said that, we understand that this is part of life, you cannot always get what you want and it's up to the players to understand what to do about it the next season and all of us, as I said, are really hurt about what happened and we really want to turn things around next year. We will definitely do everything in our abilities to give you guys what you want every season and we'll keep working hard towards our game and keep improving as a side," he added.

"We are really grateful for your support. Please keep supporting the team as you always have and next year, I can promise you one thing, we'll be putting more effort and more heart than we've ever done before for RCB and we won't disappoint you guys. Thank you so much for all the support this year and looking forward to seeing you guys next year," the RCB captain said.

RCB, who failed to qualify for the playoffs, played 14 matches in the edition, winning six and losing on eight occasions. They finished with 12 points in the tournament.

Kohli was RCB's highest run-getter in the cash-rich league. The captain scored 530 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.18.