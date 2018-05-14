 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Receives Special Message From Wife Anushka Sharma

Updated: 14 May 2018 20:04 IST

Anushka was seen donning a t-shirt with husband Kohli's name and jersey number.

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Receives Special Message From Wife Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma posted a special message for husband Virat Kohli and his team Bangalore © Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli faces a stern test against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday. Kohli's wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma posted a special message for RCB ahead of their must-win match against Punjab in Indore. Anushka was seen donning a t-shirt with husband Kohli's name and jersey number. She shared the image on her Instagram account and captioned it "Come on boys".

Come on boys

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

RCB got their IPL campaign back on track after a comfortable five-wicket win against Delhi Daredevils in their last match. Punjab, on the other hand, have suffered consecutive defeats at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite losses, KXIP are in the top half of the league with 12 points while RCB are still languishing at the second last place in the table. However in IPL, strange things have happened at the business end of the tournament and RCB, under Kohli, are likely to put a lot of pressure on the slipping KXIP.

While Kohli and AB de Villiers anchored an easy chase against Daredevils with stylish half-centuries, KXIP bowlers were under the pump, being taken to the cleaners by Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik as KKR scored a mammoth 245 in the last game. 

Both the teams are overly dependent on their batting with Kohli and De Villiers holding the fort for the RCB while Preity Zinta co-owned outfit looks up to KL Rahul (537 runs) and Chris Gayle (332 runs) for inspirational performances. Such has been the gulf in performance between skipper Kohli and other batsmen in the team, despite blowing 'hot and cold' throughout the season, he is team's top scorer by a distance with 466 runs from 11 games.

Comments
Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League 2018 Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Anushka Sharma postd a special message for husband Kohli and his team
  • RCB face Kings XI Punjab in a must-win encounter
  • Virat Kohli has been prolific with the bat for Bangalore
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Calls RCB
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Calls RCB's Win Against KXIP As 'Perfect'
IPL 2018: All-Round Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kings XI Punjab By 10 Wickets
IPL 2018: All-Round Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kings XI Punjab By 10 Wickets
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Receives Special Message From Wife Anushka Sharma
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Receives Special Message From Wife Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Betters Sachin Tendulkar In Chasing Down Totals, Says Shane Warne
Virat Kohli Betters Sachin Tendulkar In Chasing Down Totals, Says Shane Warne
IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Keen To Derail Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore Keen To Derail Kings XI Punjab's Campaign
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.