IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Loses Cool, Gets Into Heated Argument With Umpire

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was involved in a heated exchange of words with the umpire during his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli was furious while talking to the on-field umpire Nitin Menon after a caught behind decision against Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya was overturned.

The incident happened in the 19th over of MI's innings when Pandya got a faint edge off RCB pacer Chris Woakes. Umpire Menon didn't take much time and raised his finger. Pandya was seen surprised by the decision and immediately asked for a review. The third umpire overturned the decision despite a clear nick on Snicko meter.

The overturning of decision left Kohli bemused and the RCB skipper walked up to the umpire and got into a heated argument.

Kohli's unbeaten 92-run innings went in vain as RCB lost by 46 runs to Mumbai Indians. This was the first win for Mumbai in this edition of the cash-rich league.

Kohli, who opened the innings with Quinton de Kock, remained unbeaten but could not guide his team to victory. In his 62-ball innings Kohli slammed seven boundaries and four sixes.

Chasing a mammoth 214, Bangalore started off on a positive note, scoring 40 runs in 4.1 overs but after the fall of de Kock's wicket, the visitors never looked in contention, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Apart from Kohli, no other batsman rose to the occasion and went back one after other.