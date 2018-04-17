 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Goes Past Suresh Raina, Becomes Highest Run-Scorer Of The League

Updated: 17 April 2018 23:45 IST

Virat Kohli went past Suresh Raina to become the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli surpassed Suresh Raina to become leading run-getter in IPL © BCCI

While Virat Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are not having the best of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, the India captain at least has crossed one landmark when he went past Suresh Raina as the top run-scorer of the league. Raina has scored 4558 runs off 163 innings he has played in the IPL so far. Kohli needed 31 runs to catch up with Raina during the match with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday and duly crossed the figure, even though his side was always behind the big target.

Raina did not play Chennai Super Kings' last match with Kolkata Knight Riders due to injury and had scores of 4 and 14 in the first two matches.

Kohli, on the other hand, is also not at a happy place with his side having lost two matches out of three when they came in to play Mumbai Indians.

RCB began the match is rocking fashion, getting two Mumbai Indians wickets off the first two ball of Umesh Yadav's first over, but then they lost the plot as West Indian Evin Lewis (65) and skipper Rohit Sharma (94) took the match away.

After a disastrous start, Lewis and Rohit played a brilliant innings and forged a 108-run partnership before Lewis was dismissed. Lewis slammed six boundaries and five sixes in his 42-ball innings.

Rohit, on the other hand, stayed till the last and made sure his team crossed the 200-run mark before getting out on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Put in to bat, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing opener Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) in the opening two balls of the first over.

The fall of the wickets brought in Rohit, who along with Lewis played sensibly and slammed the bowlers all around the park before Lewis got out. Rohit slammed 10 boundaries and five sixes in his 52-ball innings.

After the fall of Lewis' wicket in the 12th over by Corey Anderson, Krunal Pandya (15) also tried to maintain the same pace but failed and got run out in the 16th over.

Kieron Pollard then joined Rohit in the middle and let the in-form Rohit have most of the strike. Taking full advantage, the skipper paced up the innings through some beautifully crafted shots. In the process Pollard was dismissed by pacer Chris Woakes. Soon, Rohit also got out on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Hardik Pandya (17 not out) and Mitchell McClenaghan (0) then completed the proceedings.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Wankhede Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kohli became the highest run-getter in IPL history
  • He bettered Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina (4558) runs
  • Kohli achieved the feat in the ninth over of RCB innings
