 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails 'King Kohli' On Twitter

Updated: 18 May 2018 18:50 IST

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a crucial win of SunRisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails
The victory in Bengaluru took Virat Kohli's team to 12 points with one match remaining. © BCCI

One of the most exciting games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 saw Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore live to fight another day as they fended off SunRisers Hyderabad's counter-attack to win the cliff-hanger by 14 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Floored by the impressive performances from both teams, especially Kohli's brilliant captaincy, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh could not stop from raving about the nail-biter in which RCB defended 20 runs in the final over to keep their playoff hopes alive. The actor took to Twitter and posted words of praise for a host of stars like AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and of course Kohli. Ranveer, who clearly followed the match closely, mentioned De Villiers' superhuman catch, Southee's deadly yorkers in death overs and Williamson's resilient knock in his tweet. Ranveer also labelled RCB and India captain Kohli as the reason behind IPL's unparalleled frenzy.

De Villiers and Moeen Ali struck magnificent half-centuries as the hosts held their nerves under pressure to beat table-toppers SRH by 14 runs in a must-win match.

Williamson (81 off 42 balls) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38 balls) had threatened to take the game away from the hosts but RCB's total proved to be a little too much for the visitors.

The victory in Bengaluru took Virat Kohli's team to 12 points with one match remaining. RCB are fifth in the IPL Points Table, equal on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals, and seventh-placed Kings XI Punjab.

If RCB win their final match against Rajasthan Royals, they will need Kolkata Knight Riders to lose to make to the top four. The best scenario for Kohli's team will be if Mumbai Indians also lose, but in the event, they win, then RCB will need a big win over Rajasthan to better MI's net run-rate.

If Kings XI Punjab manage to beat Chennai Super Kings in their final match, they will need to do so by a massive margin to try and overhaul RCB's net run-rate.

Comments
Topics : Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli AB de Villiers Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad Tim Southee Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 51
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bollywood star Ranveer Singh could not stop raving about the nail-biter
  • The actor took to Twitter and posted words of praise for a host of stars
  • RCB live to fight another day as they fended off SRH's counter-attack
Related Articles
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails 'King Kohli' On Twitter
IPL 2018, RR vs RCB, Preview: Rajasthan Royals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore In Elimination Clash
IPL 2018, RR vs RCB, Preview: Rajasthan Royals Face Royal Challengers Bangalore In Elimination Clash
AB de Villiers Recalls How He Proposed To Wife Danielle At The Taj Mahal
AB de Villiers Recalls How He Proposed To Wife Danielle At The Taj Mahal
IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult
IPL: Rashid Khan Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner To Rival Trent Boult's Catch. Watch Video
IPL: Virat Kohli Compares AB de Villiers To A Marvel Superhero After Miracle Catch
IPL: Virat Kohli Compares AB de Villiers To A Marvel Superhero After Miracle Catch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 17 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.