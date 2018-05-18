IPL 2018: Virat Kohli Fanboy Ranveer Singh Hails 'King Kohli' On Twitter

One of the most exciting games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 saw Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore live to fight another day as they fended off SunRisers Hyderabad's counter-attack to win the cliff-hanger by 14 runs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. Floored by the impressive performances from both teams, especially Kohli's brilliant captaincy, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh could not stop from raving about the nail-biter in which RCB defended 20 runs in the final over to keep their playoff hopes alive. The actor took to Twitter and posted words of praise for a host of stars like AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and of course Kohli. Ranveer, who clearly followed the match closely, mentioned De Villiers' superhuman catch , Southee's deadly yorkers in death overs and Williamson's resilient knock in his tweet. Ranveer also labelled RCB and India captain Kohli as the reason behind IPL's unparalleled frenzy.

. @RCBTweets still in with a challenge! Glad! cuz whats an IPL without King Kohli @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 whatta playa! No word#RCBvSRH Southee has his say in th death gotta applaud th great attitude from @SunRisers such fierce competitors! Kane Williamson MVP? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 17, 2018

De Villiers and Moeen Ali struck magnificent half-centuries as the hosts held their nerves under pressure to beat table-toppers SRH by 14 runs in a must-win match.

Williamson (81 off 42 balls) and Manish Pandey (62 off 38 balls) had threatened to take the game away from the hosts but RCB's total proved to be a little too much for the visitors.

The victory in Bengaluru took Virat Kohli's team to 12 points with one match remaining. RCB are fifth in the IPL Points Table, equal on points with fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, sixth-placed Rajasthan Royals, and seventh-placed Kings XI Punjab.

If RCB win their final match against Rajasthan Royals, they will need Kolkata Knight Riders to lose to make to the top four. The best scenario for Kohli's team will be if Mumbai Indians also lose, but in the event, they win, then RCB will need a big win over Rajasthan to better MI's net run-rate.

If Kings XI Punjab manage to beat Chennai Super Kings in their final match, they will need to do so by a massive margin to try and overhaul RCB's net run-rate.