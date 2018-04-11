 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar Defends Himself After Fans Lash Out At Him For Poor Last Over

Updated: 11 April 2018 17:28 IST

Indian Premier League: Vinay Kumar took to Twitter and asked the fans to keep their calm as 'sometimes things do go wrong'.

IPL 2018: Vinay Kumar Defends Himself After Fans Lash Out At Him For Poor Last Over
IPL 2018: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after hitting Vinay Kumar for a six and winning the match for CSK. © BCCI

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) homecoming victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was perfectly scripted by Sam Billings' 23-ball 56 run and Ravindra Jadeja's second-last ball six that saw CSK pull off a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday. The hosts needed 17 runs in the last over when Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain, handed over the ball to Vinay Kumar to help his team get over the victory line. However, stars were not favourable as the bowler started off with a no-ball, which was hit for a maximum by Dwayne Bravo. Pressure mounted on Vinay Kumar as he continued to leak runs and was clobbered for a towering six by Jadeja that saw CSK win the match by five wickets. Soon after the match, fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at Vinay Kumar's performance.

Meanwhile, the KKR bowler also took to Twitter and asked the fans to keep their calm as 'sometimes things do go wrong'.

Karthik-led KKR had put on a mammoth 202, courtesy some lusty blows from West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, who remained unbeaten on 88 off 36 balls.

Chasing 203, Shane Watson (42 off 19) and Ambati Rayudu (39 off 26) gave the home team a dream start before KKR struck with wickets and cut their momentum.

But Billings and skipper MS Dhoni (25 off 28) kept their chances alive with a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket.

After Dhoni departed, Billings took the attack to the opposition and took CSK closer to the victory as Jadeja and Bravo's brilliant cameos helped their team register a hard-fought win.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 205/5 in 19.5 overs (Sam Billings 56, Shane Watson 42; Tom Curran 2/39) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 202/6 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 88, Robin Uthappa 20; Shane Watson 2/39)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Vinay Kumar Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
