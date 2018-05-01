IPL: Vijay Shankar Shuts Down Trolls With Quick-Fire Half-Century For DD vs CSK

Vijay Shankar was trolled heavily for his sluggish innings in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh that almost cost India the match. The all-rounder was then on the receiving end of some unkind messages following Delhi Daredevils' nightmare start to IPL 2018 . And on Monday night was again being trolled by fans on Twitter following a slow start to his innings with DD needing to chase 212 for victory against Chennai Super Kings . However, the India all-rounder silenced his critics with some powerful hitting that almost got Delhi over the line in a near impossible scenario.

Delhi's big guns at the top order failed to fire, leaving the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shankar with a mountain to climb.

Pant, however, didn't give up and went about carting the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground even as Shankar struggled to get going. Shankar was batting on 9 off 13 balls with DD needing 108 off the final seven overs.

Fans on Twitter had seen enough and started trolling Shankar.

@RishabPant777 you are genius. #vijayshankar you go to the hell. — Hasanur Zaman Faruki (@zaman_faruki) April 30, 2018

Vijay Shankar is practising very hard for upcoming test series. #CSKvDD #DDvCSK — Sachin Tendulkar FC (@TendulkarGang) April 30, 2018

Every other IPL team other than Delhi Daredevils should pay for Vijay Shankar bcoz he always plays for the opposition..#CSKvDD #DDvsCSK — Mohan... (@iamnavamohan) April 30, 2018

I heard that Vijay Shankar is awesome hitter than why is he playing a rubbish innings considering the required run rate, hit the ball or get out buddy #CSKVDD #IPL2018 — Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) April 30, 2018

Vijay Shankar is one of biggest scam — (@BeingFlicked) April 30, 2018

Vijay Shankar playing another Vijay Shankar innings #CSKvDD #VIVOIPL — Hemant (@hemantbuch) April 30, 2018

Unlike the Nidahas Trophy final, Shankar this time had the perfect answer for his overzealous critics on Twitter. The 27-year-old all-rounder was not out on 24 off 21 balls when Pant's brilliant knock of 79 off 45 balls came to an end in the 18th over.

At the time, DD needed 50 off 14 balls and the final two balls of Lungi Ngidi's 18th over yielded just a run, meaning Delhi needed 49 off the last two overs.

Delhi fans and management would have given up all hopes of overhauling CSK's total but one man still believed -- Vijay Shankar.

Shankar smashed Dwayne Bravo for 21 runs of the penultimate over, including three massive sixes, leaving Delhi with 28 to get from six balls.

On the second ball of the last over, Shankar again teed off and deposited Ngidi in the stands but the South African held his nerves to bowl four very good deliveries and not give away any boundaries.

Vijay shankar to his haters after hitting back to back sixes #CSKvDD #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/7SdnbpDw3J — Kamran Ashar (@Im_Ashar10) April 30, 2018

Vijay shankar !!..

Once trended in no.1 with bad impression..

Now trending in top with amazing innings.... — Vignesh Venkatesan (@_VigneshV) April 30, 2018

We prepared with 50s of memes on Vijay Shankar..

But he trolled us back like a boss #CSKvDD — Sudhanshu (@beingsudhanshu_) April 30, 2018

Never ever thought Vijay Shankar will give this much pressure !!



Well done Vijay Shankar!! — Rajkumar Sekar (@I_Raj13) April 30, 2018

Looks like Vijay Shankar has silenced his critics. DD need to use him wisely, he isn't a finisher. He needs a bit of time to get going. Make him bat at 5 at least #CSKvDD — Narbavi (@Narbavi) April 30, 2018

What an innings by vijay shankar, totally unexpected #CSKvDD — jainam.shah (@jainams_MUFC) April 30, 2018

Vijay shankar batting today with CSK.... pic.twitter.com/QE45NQrIcW — Arjun Maruthapandi (@arjunkavas) April 30, 2018

Delhi fell 13 runs short with Shankar unbeaten on 54 off 31 balls and despite the loss for his team, the all-rounder ended the match with his reputation re-established.