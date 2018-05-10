IPL 2018: Umpire Makes Bizarre No-Ball Decision During Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match

Umpiring blunders took the centre-stage once again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when a bizarre no-ball decision by an on-field umpire left the fans fuming. The incident happened during the crucial IPL 2018 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday when the home team's pacer Tom Curran's legal delivery was given as no-ball for overstepping by the on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan. However, replays showed Curran's front foot was well within the line and it wasn't a 'no-ball'.

After watching the replay, Curran and KKR captain Dinesh Karthik rushed to the umpire and discussed the matter. But, it was too late to overturn the decision.

Not just fans, commentators were also surprised by this decision.

POOR UMPIRING: The umpire called a no ball from Tom Curran, it showed that the Curran had almost half his foot behind the crease. Curran is saying that he slid and his foot went ahead of the line but it landed inside. But the umpire is not changing his mind @BCCI @IPL #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/46cD3QF0Bz — souvik nandi (@souvik_urf_savv) May 9, 2018

This was just given as a no ball against Tom Curran in the IPL. Seriously. #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/Ue4okR2nmm — Lewis Winter (@LewisAWinter) May 9, 2018

Umpiring in this season of IPL is a disgrace for @BCCI

To boost locally grown umpires is good but not at the cost of quality and that too in a tournament like IPL. This umpire, K N Padmanabhan has just got his name added in the list. What was he watching? — Vijay Ojha (@vijayojha1978) May 9, 2018

Rubbish umpiring!!!! — Shruti (@shrutiG12) May 9, 2018

Bad umpiring — Ankit ziniwal (@ZiniwalAnkit) May 9, 2018

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke also took to Twitter and slammed the decision.

That's our job buddy, see it and make a call. Horrible umpiring on this occasion and with all the technology in our game these days it should be overturned https://t.co/1ovnOlac4H — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) May 9, 2018

Mumbai Indians produced a brilliant bowling and fielding performance after Ishan Kishan's batting pyrotechnics as they outclassed KKR by 102 runs to keep themselves in the hunt for a play-offs berth.

Sent into bat at the Eden Gardens, defending champions MI scored an imposing 210 for 6, riding on 19-year-old Ishan's 21-ball 62, studded with five fours and six sixes, and then bowled KKR out for 108 in 18.1 overs.