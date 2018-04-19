 
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker's End

Updated: 19 April 2018 13:28 IST

The on-field umpires asked for a video replay after Umesh Yadav got out but the footage showed the batsman at the non-striker's end.

IPL 2018: Umesh Yadav Gets Out And Umpires Check For No Ball. Replay Places Batsman At Non-Striker's End
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Umesh Yadav in the 18th over of the RCB innings. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday night took a rather interesting turn when the tournament broadcasters found themselves on the receiving end for providing a wrong video replay of Umesh Yadav's dismissal to the third umpire. The incident happened in the 18th over of the match when the visitors needed 77 runs in 13 balls and Umesh tried to hit Jasprit Bumrah into the stands but miscued and Rohit Sharma took a comfortable catch to send him back in the hut.

As a routine nowadays, the on-field umpires wanted to check for the bowling over-stepping the crease and the matter was referred to the third umpire. However, the video replay, which the umpire was shown had Umesh at the non-striker's end rather than on the batting end. Twitter users were quick to spot the error and were left unimpressed.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the broadcasters have made a blunder. In the 2011 edition of the cash-rich league, India legend Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in a similar fashion by Amit Mishra and the on-field umpires referred for an over-stepping no-ball. While the video replays showed that Mishra was well behind the line, it was later noticed that Tendulkar was at the non-striker's end.

On Tuesday RCB, chasing a mammoth 214 for a win were done in by the MI bowlers as they restricted the visitors to 167/8 in 20 overs. Captain Virat Kohli's magnificent 62-ball 92 was the lone bright spot in RCB's run-chase as they lost the match by 46 runs.

Krunal Pandya ended the match with figures of three for 28.

RCB will next face Delhi Daredevils on April 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Umesh Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Umesh Yadav was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah
  • The incident happened in the 18th over of the RCB-MI match
  • Twitter users were quick to spot the error and were left unimpressed
