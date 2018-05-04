 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Premier League 2018

IPL 2018: Two Tournament Play-Off Matches Shifted To Kolkata From Pune

Updated: 04 May 2018 16:47 IST

The Eden Gardens emerged as the frontrunner and was adequately compensated by the IPL Governing Council.

IPL 2018: Two Tournament Play-Off Matches Shifted To Kolkata From Pune
The Eden Gardens will host the Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator. © BCCI

The two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 play-off matches, the Eliminator and the Qualifier 2, which were originally scheduled to be held in Pune on May 23 and May 25 respectively have now been shifted to Kolkata, IPL Governing Council chairman Rajeev Shukla told PTI on Friday. As per the original plan, Pune was scheduled to host the above mentioned play-off matches but the venue became Chennai Super Kings' adopted home for six matches owing to security concerns for the Cauvery protests in Tamil Nadu.

The 67,000 capacity Eden Gardens emerged as the frontrunner and was adequately compensated by the IPL GC.

"We are happy to host the play-off matches and are looking forward to it," Cricket Association of Bengal joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will play host to the Qualifier 1 and the Final on May 22 and 27 respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Eden Gardens Indian Premier League 2018 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The Eden Gardens will host the Qualifier 2 and the Eliminator
  • As per the original plan, Pune was scheduled to host the play-off matches
  • We are happy to host the play-off matches, said the CAB joint-secretary
Related Articles
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Fan Breaches Security To Touch His Feet During Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match. Watch Video
IPL 2018: MS Dhoni Fan Breaches Security To Touch His Feet During Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match. Watch Video
IPL 2018: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul Power Kings XI Punjab To 9-Wicket Win (DLS) Over Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2018: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul Power Kings XI Punjab To 9-Wicket Win (DLS) Over Kolkata Knight Riders
March 14, 2001: VVS Laxman Recalls Indian Cricket
March 14, 2001: VVS Laxman Recalls Indian Cricket's Day Of Defiance
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not To Play Second Test, Vijay Shankar Announced Replacement
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Not To Play Second Test, Vijay Shankar Announced Replacement
India vs Sri Lanka:
India vs Sri Lanka: 'Sky Is The Limit' For Virat Kohli, Says Ravi Shastri
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 98
Last updated on: 02 May 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.