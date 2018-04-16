IPL 2018, Top 5 Bowlers, Week 1: Mayank Markande, The Surprise Leader

Bowlers have always been one of the supporting pillars that make a particular team formidable and the opening week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has saw that. From taking important wickets at crucial junctures of the game to stemming the flow of runs in the death overs, bowlers make the game interesting as they can change the complexion of the game at any given time. Here is the list of the top five bowlers that have made a mark in week 1 of the tournament.
Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians):
With an economy rate of 8.00 from three matches in the first week of the game, Markande finds himself on top of the IPL wicket-takers table with seven scalps. In the match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 12, he finished with the figures of 4/23 and thus became the first bowler of the current season to take four wickets in an innings.
Shakib Al-Hasan (SunRisers Hyderabad):
Shakib not only stems the flow of the runs and helps his team build pressure but also takes wickets at crucial junctures. An athlete on the field, Shakib is one all-rounder which the franchises would like to have in their playing XI.
Mustafizur Rahman (Mumbai Indians):
In the opening week of the tournament, 'Fizz' has taken five wickets and conceded 88 wickets in the three matches that he has played. While he hasn't been that effective so far, his franchise would expect him to shine and take regular wickets.
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders):
In week one of the tournament, Narine has played three matches, taken four wickets and conceded 64 runs. It wouldn't be far when he finds himself in the race of the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.
Chris Woakes (Royal Challengers Bangalore):
In the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8, he ended with figures of three for 36. In the following matches against Kings XI Punjab on April 13 and Rajasthan Royals on April 15, the 29-year-old bowler ended with figures of two for 36 and two for 47 respectively.