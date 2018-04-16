IPL 2018, Top 5 Bowlers, Week 1: Mayank Markande, The Surprise Leader

Bowlers have always been one of the supporting pillars that make a particular team formidable and the opening week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 has saw that. From taking important wickets at crucial junctures of the game to stemming the flow of runs in the death overs, bowlers make the game interesting as they can change the complexion of the game at any given time. Here is the list of the top five bowlers that have made a mark in week 1 of the tournament.

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians):

The 20-year-old bowler from Punjab made his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy earlier this year and has not looked back. Playing for the three-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, Markande has turned himself into an asset for the team.

With an economy rate of 8.00 from three matches in the first week of the game, Markande finds himself on top of the IPL wicket-takers table with seven scalps. In the match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 12, he finished with the figures of 4/23 and thus became the first bowler of the current season to take four wickets in an innings.

Shakib Al-Hasan (SunRisers Hyderabad):

The Bangladesh all-rounder not only performs with the willow but also with the ball. With an impressive economy of 6.50, Shakib has conceded 78 runs in the three matches that he has played and has five wickets to his name.

Shakib not only stems the flow of the runs and helps his team build pressure but also takes wickets at crucial junctures. An athlete on the field, Shakib is one all-rounder which the franchises would like to have in their playing XI.

Mustafizur Rahman (Mumbai Indians):

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer often provides his team with an extra edge in the middle overs of the game. His compact line and length and occasional slower deliveries makes it difficult for the batmen to hit him for boundaries.

In the opening week of the tournament, 'Fizz' has taken five wickets and conceded 88 wickets in the three matches that he has played. While he hasn't been that effective so far, his franchise would expect him to shine and take regular wickets.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders):

One of the mystery spinners in the game of cricket, Sunil Narine often bamboozles the batsmen with his unreadable deliveries. With the best economy rate of 5.33 so far in the tournament, Narine makes himself a force to reckon with.

In week one of the tournament, Narine has played three matches, taken four wickets and conceded 64 runs. It wouldn't be far when he finds himself in the race of the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Chris Woakes (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

The Englishman hasn't been in the best of the form in the Indian Premier League 2018 season. Despite having a poor economy rate of 10.50, Woakes finds himself as the joint highest wicket-taker with seven wickets at the end of week one.